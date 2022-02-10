Deonna Purrazzo Is a Big Snooki Fan and Wants to Meet Her

– Speaking to Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, Deonna Purrazzo discussed how she is a big fan of Snooki of Jersey Shore fame and wants to meet her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Purrazzo on wanting to meet Snooki: “It’s my dream to meet Snooki. I love her so much. She was at AEW a couple of weeks ago when they were here in Jersey and I was very, very, very jealous of the people that got to meet Snooki.”

On why it’s harder to meet Snooki now since she no longer lives in New Jersey: “She has a store in Jersey somewhere. I can’t think of it off the top of my head. I could definitely go there and meet her, but I don’t live here anymore, so it’s hard.”

Deonna Purrazzo on her and Chelsea Green being like Snooki and JWoww: “She’s JWoww. I’m Snooki, she’s JWoww,” Deonna explained. “I’m from Jersey and I’m the short one of the two of us. I’m probably the drunker one of the two of us.”