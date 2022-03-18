wrestling / News

Impact News: Deonna Purrazzo Retains Titles On Impact Wrestling, Alisha Confronts Eddie Edwards

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Deonna Purrazzo is still the AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH Women’s Champion following this week’s Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo defeated Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw to retain both her titles on the show:

– Alisha confronted Eddie Edwards following an Honor No More promo, as you can see below. Alisha said that Edwards is heading down a bad road, though he’s still her ride or die:

