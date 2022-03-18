wrestling / News
Impact News: Deonna Purrazzo Retains Titles On Impact Wrestling, Alisha Confronts Eddie Edwards
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
– Deonna Purrazzo is still the AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH Women’s Champion following this week’s Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo defeated Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw to retain both her titles on the show:
Queens Gambit FTW on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/OI6xdbqyx7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2022
– Alisha confronted Eddie Edwards following an Honor No More promo, as you can see below. Alisha said that Edwards is heading down a bad road, though he’s still her ride or die:
"IMPACT Wrestling is going down the wrong path!"@TheEddieEdwards #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ILL0JuuBHk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2022
