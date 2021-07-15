Deonna Purrazzo On Not Knowing Her Slammiversary Opponent, Excited For ROH Women’s Division’s Resurgence

Deonna Purrazzo is facing a mystery opponent at Impact Slammiversary, and she discussed her match and more in a new interview. Purrazzo spoke with Stu’s Wrestling Podcast, and you can check out the highlights below per Fightful:

On her possible opponent at Slammiversary: “I don’t have any idea. I’ve been asking Twitter for hints and there are so many possibilities. Tommy Dreamer even put his name in the hat to be like, ‘I can put on a wig.’ I feel like it was to be (someone outside of IMPACT). I feel like it has to be someone who was released and their 90 days are up or someone from AEW, NWA, Ring of Honor, Triple A [Lucha Libre AAA]. We have all these connections to all these places and they keep saying ‘our world is changing again.’ I don’t know, but I do agree that I’ve already lapped the competition in the IMPACT Knockouts division, so it’s time for someone else.”

On the ROH women’s division making a comeback: “I wanted the world for that entire division. That was my and Mandy Leon’s little baby. ‘How can we start a women’s division?’ because women’s wrestling hadn’t been a thing in Ring of Honor in so many years. To have that first match and be credited for the rebirth of Women of Honor was really special. To see what it grew into and getting a Women of Honor Championship tournament was really special. Obviously, there were downfalls to that and they’ve had to reboot but to see Maria Kanellis taking what that little baby was and now it’s exploded. There’s another championship tournament, Chelsea just debuted, and I’m excited for what the possibilities are for that because I got to start it. If there was an opportunity to go back to Ring of Honor and become their women’s champion, that would be fun too.”