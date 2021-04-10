wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo, Tenille Dashwood Win At Hardcore Justice, Knockouts Title Match Set For Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Jazz Retires (Pics, Video)
The Knockouts title match for Impact Wrestling Rebellion is set after today’s Hardcore Justice PPV, as Deonna Purazzo will defend against Tenille Dashwood.
Dashwood won a weapons match against Rosemary, Alisha, Jordynne Grace, Havok and Su Yung, who replaced Susan after attacking her. Dashwood pinned Havok to win the match.
Meanwhile, Purazzo retained her Knockouts title against Jazz. As a result of the match stipulation, Jazz was forced to retire after the match.
Rebellion happens on April 25, live on PPV. You can find our full Hardcore Justice report here.
THE UNDEAD BRIDE has replaced Susan at #HardcoreJustice! @realsuyung pic.twitter.com/lJkJdWD5hK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@MrsAIPAlisha takes a STAPLE GUN to @TenilleDashwood. #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/SHxTEys3VP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@MrsAIPAlisha NAILS @kalebKonley with a Tornado DDT! #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/qiVSvHrevo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@WeAreRosemary is PLANTED into thumbtacks! #HardcoreJustice @MrsAIPAlisha pic.twitter.com/WQ1dKWx87e
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@TheEddieEdwards has Kenny @MrsAIPAlisha just introduced us to Kendra #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/J3WwQSiJCP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@TenilleDashwood is NUMBER ONE CONTENDER! #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/T1BV4qlclq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@DeonnaPurrazzo always understands the assignment. #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/NmUhTuoZYZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@DeonnaPurrazzo connects with a flatliner. #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/20UEWCylgO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@Phenom_Jazz with a HUGE facebuster. #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/gxYDz4VjSa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
#ThankYouJazz @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/LNHSwc9A61
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against @TenilleDashwood on April 25th at #IMPACTRebellion LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV!
Order HERE: https://t.co/iDC3E058f3 pic.twitter.com/2IQKa5LF79
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
