Deonna Purrazzo, Tenille Dashwood Win At Hardcore Justice, Knockouts Title Match Set For Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Jazz Retires (Pics, Video)

The Knockouts title match for Impact Wrestling Rebellion is set after today’s Hardcore Justice PPV, as Deonna Purazzo will defend against Tenille Dashwood.

Dashwood won a weapons match against Rosemary, Alisha, Jordynne Grace, Havok and Su Yung, who replaced Susan after attacking her. Dashwood pinned Havok to win the match.

Meanwhile, Purazzo retained her Knockouts title against Jazz. As a result of the match stipulation, Jazz was forced to retire after the match.

Rebellion happens on April 25, live on PPV. You can find our full Hardcore Justice report here.