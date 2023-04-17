Deonna Purrazzo Explains Why She & Steve Maclin Don’t Reference Each Other On Impact TV

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin are now the couple that rule Impact Wrestling, but they don’t reference their relationship and Purrazzo has explained why. Purrazzo and Maclin won the Impact World Championship and Knockouts Championship at Impact Rebellion on Sunday. Purrazzo spoke with Fightful’s In The Weeds and talked about the potential of working with Maclin in a match against Mickie James and Nick Aldis, and you can see highlights below:

On the possibility of Maclin & Purrazzo vs. James & Aldis: “Steve and I have always talked about, we’re not huge intergender wrestlers, but if there’s a story and it made sense, it’d be something we’d be open to. Right now, IMPACT does not allow us on screen together. We’re not allowed to talk about each other. We do not exist in each other’s world yet in IMPACT Wrestling. I don’t know that it will be something that happens, but I think that it makes a lot of sense and if it was something that was brought to the table, I think Steve and I would absolutely be open to it.”

On whether it was an Impact decision or theirs: “That’s an IMPACT call. I kind of just turned babyface, I’m a good guy, and Steve is super super bad. No one likes Steve Maclin. Those lines in IMPACT can’t be blurred, especially with Steve being World Champion and getting the opportunities that he’s gotten. It’s really important right now to make sure he’s getting the reactions that they need from him and he’s keeping up that persona. Steve Kupryk, in real life, my husband, is the complete opposite of what we see on TV every week. He’s a legit teddy bear. It would take that edge off of him and we’re not ready for that.”