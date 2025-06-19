Details on Why The Beast Mortos Was Allowed To Wrestle in Arena Mexico Last Night

The Beast Mortos was a last minute replacement in the main event of AEW Grand Slam Mexico, replacing Claudio Castagnoli. It was his first match at Arena Mexico in 14 years, as he last wrestled there in 2011. Fightful Select reports that Tony Khan personally went to Salvador Lutteroth Lomeli and asked for permission to use Mortos. The company was forced to make changes as they were unable to use Cash Wheeler and Claudio Castagnoli. CMLL was said to be “very accomodating.”

This has been a very good month for Mortos, as he recently announced he passed the bar to become a lawyer and is currently dating Mercedes Mone.

Since debuting in AEW in 2024, The Beast Mortos has competed across both AEW and Ring of Honor, often appearing in trios matches and high-stakes singles bouts. He initially gained attention through his rivalry with Mark Briscoe, including a title challenge in ROH. Later in 2024, Mortos joined forces with Rush and Dralistico as part of a revamped La Facción Ingobernable, marking a shift toward faction-based storylines. He headlined a major event in the fall in a two-out-of-three falls match but came up short. In 2025, Mortos has maintained a regular presence on AEW programming, primarily in multi-man matches, including a ten-man tag at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, where his team earned a victory.