UPDATE: More on on NXT UK Conference Call, Talent Told There is Zero Tolerance on Sexual Abuse Charges

UPDATED: The Wrestling Observer has more information on the NXT UK conference call, noting Triple H addressed sexual abuse allegations in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement. According to the site, The Game told talent explicitly what the protocol was for allegations of sexual abuse, saying there is zero tolerance on charges provided that there is irrefutable evidence.

The site notes that the comments were taken more as a warning going forward. As noted, WWE released NXT UK referees Joel Allen and Chris Roberts as well as suspending in-ring talent Joe Coffey.

ORIGINAL: The NXT UK conference call took place on Tuesday, and a report has a few details about the call. PWInsider reports that the conference call took place with members of the talent roster and was essentially a chance for WWE officials to talk with the roster and tell them to be ready to get back to work when it’s time to do so.

As was reported yesterday, there is a lot of talk that NXT UK will conduct tapings soon, but the site notes that nothing is yet concrete in terms of when the taping will take place. Last week’s episode of NXT UK had some promos and feuds teased, a change from recent weeks which just saw replays of older material.