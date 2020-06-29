NXT UK May Resume Taping Soon

NXT UK hasn’t been filming new content since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that may change soon. Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda reported on Twitter that there is a ‘tentative plan’ to start taping empty arena shows within two months. The talent had been working from home for special episodes focusing on past matches.

He wrote: “I’ve had several people asking NXT UK. Last month, I reported on how talents were “working from home” and that there was a plan to tape content when safe to do so. A couple of weeks ago, I was told there’s a tentative plan to tape empty arena shows within roughly two months…”

WWE recently released Ligero and Travis Banks, and since NXT UK shut down several other wrestlers were accused of sexual misconduct. It remains to be seen how different the roster will be when the brand returns.