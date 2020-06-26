Travis Banks Also Released By WWE

As we previously reported, Travis Banks was one of several UK wrestlers accused in the #SpeakingOut movement of sexual misconduct. Millie McKenzie said that Banks was emotionally manipulative and had a secret relationship with her when she was 17.

Now, POST Wrestling’s John Pollock has revealed that WWE has released Travis Banks, who was competing on NXT UK, from his contract. Banks joins Ligero and Jack Gallagher as talents fired by WWE following the accusations. The company stated last week that it would conduct an internal investigation into the allegations.