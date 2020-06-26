wrestling / News
Travis Banks Also Released By WWE
As we previously reported, Travis Banks was one of several UK wrestlers accused in the #SpeakingOut movement of sexual misconduct. Millie McKenzie said that Banks was emotionally manipulative and had a secret relationship with her when she was 17.
Now, POST Wrestling’s John Pollock has revealed that WWE has released Travis Banks, who was competing on NXT UK, from his contract. Banks joins Ligero and Jack Gallagher as talents fired by WWE following the accusations. The company stated last week that it would conduct an internal investigation into the allegations.
Can confirm through sources that both Ligero (Simon Musk) and Travis Banks have been released by WWE.
Ligero news was first reported by @MikePWInsider
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 26, 2020
