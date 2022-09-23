Details On Final Gate and Attendance For AEW Grand Slam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Grand Slam this past Wednesday had a live gate that was higher than last year, even if attendance was down. The show had 13,800 fans, with 12,600 paid and a gate of just under $1,020,000. This is down from last year at Arthur Ashe Stadium in attendance, as that show had 20,300, with 18,300 paid. The gate last year was $960,000.

It’s believed the increased gate was because of increased ticket prices. However, this is the biggest gate for an AEW TV show ever and among the biggest gates for any wrestling TV show in the US.

WWE has had million dollar gates for several TV shows, including over $1.2 million for sold out RAWs in London and Manchester, along with over $1 million for RAW on September 19, 2019, Smackdown on September 10, 2021 and RAW on July 25, 2022, which were all in Madison Square Garden. The last two were over $1.2 million. The RAW after Wrestlemania in New Orleans in 2014 had $1,102,745.