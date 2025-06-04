Details On Mariah May Signing With WWE

Mariah May is part of WWE with her debut coming on NXT, and a new report has more details on her arrival. As noted, the former AEW Women’s World Champion made her debut on tonight’s show. Fightful Select reports that May is signed to a multi-year deal and notes that the specifics around the debut were kept quiet so they would not leak. Sources in WWE said that a very small group knew “officially” beforehand that May was signed, and that the plan has been for her to be on NXT for a while. Word of her involvement was relayed to talent in gorilla position just before the segment began.

May was heavily tipped to go to WWE for the last few months as May had been making moves preparing for post-AEW life. AEW was interested in keeping her, though there’s no word yet on what the offers looked like. Sources in AEW do not believe she left the company on bad terms. May was removed from the AEW roster page at the end of last month and management said at the time that she was still technically under contract. Her deal came up at the start of June along with a number of others, and AEW removed her from the roster page to get ahead of the matter. The report notes that Abadon is still on the roster page even though their deal came up at the start of the month.

May was not mentioned by name on NXT and there’s no word on if it will change. Mariah May is believed to be her real name and she is able to use if it both decides decide to; she used it before coming to AEW. Ricky Saints similarly was not referred to by name when he debuted, both that is not the same situation and when he debuted WWE was insistent that there could be issues with him using the name Ricky Starks even though it had been used on WWE TV before and his real name is Richard Starks.