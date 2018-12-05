wrestling / News
WWE News: Details on New WWE 2k19 DLC Moves Pack, WWE Hypes Punishment Martinez’s NXT TV Debut, New Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey TLC Promo
– The WWE 2K19 New Moves DLC Pack is coming soon, costs $3.99 and contains 50+ new moves including the following…
Springboard Stunner 3
Exploder Suplex 10
Wonderful 4
Assisted Twist of Fate
Avalanche/Side Effect Combo
Running Senton/Leg Drop Combo
Claymore/Zig Zag Combo
Matt Hardy 6
Diving Moonsault 5
Shooting Star 4
Inverted Phoenix Splash
Double Rotation Moonsault
Springboard Corkscrew Moonsault
Springboard Shooting Star
Tombstone Piledriver 3
Hammerlock DDT 3
Rope Hung Lungblower
Middle Rope BME
Springboard Sling Blade
Spinning Handstand
Springboard Superkick
Springboard Spanish Fly
Spinning Brainbuster
Discus Clothesline 4
Suplex Piledriver 2
F-5 4
Elevated Flatliner
Fisherman Driver 3
Wheelbarrow Leg Drop
Best Kept Secret
Deadlift Yokosuka Cutter
Murphy’s Law
Slingshot X-Factor
Inverted Atomic Drop/Leg Drop Combo
Powerslam/Headbutt Combo
Electric Chair/Bulldog Combo
Time Bomb
Avalanche Powerbomb
Pop-Up Hurricanrana
Dragon Twist Cutter
Handspring Back Elbow/450 Splash
Deadlift Powerbomb 2
Half & Half Suplex 3
Inverted Olympic Slam
Rainbow Cutter
Deadlift Apron Suplex
Spiral Tap
Hip Toss Chokeslam
Springboard Feint
Air Raid Crash Neckbreaker 4
Pumphandle X-Factor
Stormbreaker
Torture Rack Back Stabber 2
Half Nelson Uranage
Knee Strike/Moonsault Combo
Strike Blitz/Mushroom Stomp Combo
– WWE posted the following, hyping Punishment Martinez’s NXT TV tonight as he faces Matt Riddle
The King of Bros meets Punishment Martinez: Matt Riddle has been riding quite the wave since making his successful debut a few weeks back. This week, though, The King of Bros will have his work cut out for him as he goes up against a debuting Punishment Martinez. Making his in-ring debut as an NXT Superstar, Martinez is a towering force (standing at 6’6″), who comes backed by a stacked résumé that includes multiple championship reigns. Riddle shares a commonality with Martinez in that regard, accumulating his own set of accolades on the independent circuit. Moreover, these two strikers are well familiar with one another, having crossed paths before coming to NXT. Previous contests removed, however, this matchup has barnburner written all over it. Who will step out beyond the yellow ropes with the W?
– Here is a Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey promo for WWE TLC…
Don't miss #RAW #WomensChampion @RondaRousey defend her title against @NiaJaxWWE at #WWETLC, streaming LIVE Sunday, December 16 at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/EVjCTne1Im
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2018