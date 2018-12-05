WWE News: Details on New WWE 2k19 DLC Moves Pack, WWE Hypes Punishment Martinez’s NXT TV Debut, New Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey TLC Promo

– The WWE 2K19 New Moves DLC Pack is coming soon, costs $3.99 and contains 50+ new moves including the following…

Springboard Stunner 3

Exploder Suplex 10

Wonderful 4

Assisted Twist of Fate

Avalanche/Side Effect Combo

Running Senton/Leg Drop Combo

Claymore/Zig Zag Combo

Matt Hardy 6

Diving Moonsault 5

Shooting Star 4

Inverted Phoenix Splash

Double Rotation Moonsault

Springboard Corkscrew Moonsault

Springboard Shooting Star

Tombstone Piledriver 3

Hammerlock DDT 3

Rope Hung Lungblower

Middle Rope BME

Springboard Sling Blade

Spinning Handstand

Springboard Superkick

Springboard Spanish Fly

Spinning Brainbuster

Discus Clothesline 4

Suplex Piledriver 2

F-5 4

Elevated Flatliner

Fisherman Driver 3

Wheelbarrow Leg Drop

Best Kept Secret

Deadlift Yokosuka Cutter

Murphy’s Law

Slingshot X-Factor

Inverted Atomic Drop/Leg Drop Combo

Powerslam/Headbutt Combo

Electric Chair/Bulldog Combo

Time Bomb

Avalanche Powerbomb

Pop-Up Hurricanrana

Dragon Twist Cutter

Handspring Back Elbow/450 Splash

Deadlift Powerbomb 2

Half & Half Suplex 3

Inverted Olympic Slam

Rainbow Cutter

Deadlift Apron Suplex

Spiral Tap

Hip Toss Chokeslam

Springboard Feint

Air Raid Crash Neckbreaker 4

Pumphandle X-Factor

Stormbreaker

Torture Rack Back Stabber 2

Half Nelson Uranage

Knee Strike/Moonsault Combo

Strike Blitz/Mushroom Stomp Combo

– WWE posted the following, hyping Punishment Martinez’s NXT TV tonight as he faces Matt Riddle

The King of Bros meets Punishment Martinez: Matt Riddle has been riding quite the wave since making his successful debut a few weeks back. This week, though, The King of Bros will have his work cut out for him as he goes up against a debuting Punishment Martinez. Making his in-ring debut as an NXT Superstar, Martinez is a towering force (standing at 6’6″), who comes backed by a stacked résumé that includes multiple championship reigns. Riddle shares a commonality with Martinez in that regard, accumulating his own set of accolades on the independent circuit. Moreover, these two strikers are well familiar with one another, having crossed paths before coming to NXT. Previous contests removed, however, this matchup has barnburner written all over it. Who will step out beyond the yellow ropes with the W?

– Here is a Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey promo for WWE TLC…