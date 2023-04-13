Details On Possible Match For Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash

Rhea Ripley won the Smackdown Women’s title at Wrestlemania but has yet to defend it on WWE TV. That may change soon. Fight Fans reports that WWE has been discussing who Ripley will face at Backlash, with Zelina Vega’s name coming up. The two have interacted on TV as part of the feud between the Judgment Day and the LWO. According to the report, the match would be ‘one-off’, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. It is likely there will be more information on Ripley’s opponent on tomorrow night’s Smackdown.