Details on AEW All Out Backstage Brawl From Young Bucks & Kenny Omega’s Side

A new report has the version of the post-AEW All Out brawl from the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s side. As noted, a version of events came out from sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel came out last night. Now the version from sources close to the Elite have been reported on, per Fightful Select.

According to the report, sources close to the Bucks and Omega say that the Bucks went to go talk to CM Punk, which is something Punk has always said anyone with a problem with him should do. The claim from last night was that the Bucks pounded on the door and basically kicked it down, while the new report from the Bucks and Omega’s side is that they simply opened the door and Punk began throwing sucker punches at Matt Jackson before he could say anything.

These sources say that when Nick Jackson went to intervene, Ace Steel threw a chair and hit Nick in the face. Steel had, from the other side’s sources, been angry because his wife was in the room looking after Punk’s dog Larry and that was what caused him to flip out.

The new report notes that Kenny Omega’s involvement largely consisted of him trying to remove Larry from the situation to keep him safe, as the dog was losing it and barking. Once he handed Larry off, he allegedly tried to get Ace Steel off Nick Jackson and that’s when Steel bit Omega and pulled his hair. One little tidbit was that when someone joked “he got bit,” someone assumed the dog bit Omega. All sides reportedly continued shouting and the new sources allege that there were legal threats made from Punk’s side.

It again must be emphasized that this is one side of the story and obviously quite different than the side shared by those close to Punk and Steel.