Details On Tonight’s Episode of NXT UK

September 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK

A new episode of NXT UK will debut on the WWE Network later today, with a ‘major announcement’ announced for the broadcast. It is expected this will include details about about the brand’s return later this month.

* A ‘huge announcement’ for NXT UK
* A look at the rivalry between Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven
* The announcement of Kay Lee Ray’s next title defense

