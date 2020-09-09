wrestling / News
Details On Tonight’s Episode of NXT UK
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
A new episode of NXT UK will debut on the WWE Network later today, with a ‘major announcement’ announced for the broadcast. It is expected this will include details about about the brand’s return later this month.
* A ‘huge announcement’ for NXT UK
* A look at the rivalry between Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven
* The announcement of Kay Lee Ray’s next title defense
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro On Why TripleMania Shouldn’t Happen This Year, Praises Pentagon Jr, Why He Keeps Wrestling
- Marty Jannetty Claims Alleged Murder Confession Was Part Of A Wrestling Storyline
- Backstage Notes on Superstars Used for Retribution on Last Night’s Raw
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why He Hated The Rock & Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment, Who Came Up With The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, Being Pissed At Russo