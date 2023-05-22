wrestling / News

Details On What Injury Liv Morgan Suffered Recently

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Liv Morgan suffered an injury on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago and the women’s tag team titles were vacated as a result. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury and it’s unknown at this time if she will need surgery or not.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading