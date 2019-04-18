Details On Why Vince McMahon Changed The War Raiders Name To The Viking Experience

This past Monday on RAW, Hanson and Rowe of the War Raiders made their main roster debut, but they instead became Ivar and Erik of The Viking Experience. The name is almost universally hated online and it turns out it was changed mainly because Vince McMahon didn’t like the name “War Raiders.”

When asked if the change was made due to the marketability of the term “War”, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio replied: “There’s nothing to do with ‘war’, Vince just wanted to change the name, that’s all. He didn’t like ‘War Raiders’ and he wanted to change the name. That’s all there is to it. There’s no other reason. Vince just on the day of the show, on Monday, decided he didn’t like the name and told them to come up with a new one.“