Backstage News on Original Name Planned for The Viking Experience Before Main Roster Debut

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that the original name change plan for The Viking Experience, formerly The War Raiders, after they moved to the main Raw roster was actually a lot different.

According to the report, the initial name for the duo was going to be The Berzerkers. However, once the team got closer to their main roster debut, the name ultimately became The Viking Experience.

The name has been subject to a lot of hate online.

