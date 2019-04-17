wrestling / News
Backstage News on Original Name Planned for The Viking Experience Before Main Roster Debut
April 17, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the original name change plan for The Viking Experience, formerly The War Raiders, after they moved to the main Raw roster was actually a lot different.
According to the report, the initial name for the duo was going to be The Berzerkers. However, once the team got closer to their main roster debut, the name ultimately became The Viking Experience.
The name has been subject to a lot of hate online.
More Trending Stories
- Major Changes Rumored To Be Happening In ROH Backstage: Bully Ray & Joey Mercury Gaining Influence
- WWE Reportedly Doing More Market Research Lately
- Xavier Woods, Rusev, Dolph Ziggler and More Comment On Luke Harper Asking For WWE Release
- More Details On Luke Harper Asking For WWE Release: Possible Reason For Making It Public, Where He Is Likely To Go