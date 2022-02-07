Details on WWE Talking To Ronda Rousey About Her Reaction To Fans On WWE TV

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the performance of Ronda Rousey on last week’s episodes of WWE TV was discussed, particularly when it came to her attitude towards the fans. On Monday’s RAW, she had an angry expression the whole time and on Smackdown, she was smiling and acknowledging the fans. According to Dave Meltzer, this is because someone spoke to her in between the two shows.

It was noted that Rousey wants to be in WWE and wouldn’t have agreed to come back if she didn’t. However, Meltzer stated that she is bitter towards the fans for turning on her during her last run. He speculated that someone likely spoke to her in between Monday’s RAW and Friday’s Smackdown and said that she needed to let it go. She is currently portraying a babyface and if she kept acting hostile, according to Meltzer, she’d come off as a heel. Meltzer also praised her work on Friday night.

It was also noted that according to someone who was there live, the various graphics promoting Rousey’s segment during the show got ‘no reaction’ from the crowd. However she ended up getting a big reaction when she actually came out.