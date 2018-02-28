More Details on Rey Mysterio Negotiating With WWE For a WrestleMania Return

It was reported last night that Rey Mysterio was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown in order to discuss a potential WrestleMania match, possibly against John Cena. PWinsider reports that Mysterio and WWE are negotiating, but that he wasn’t in LA at Smackdown last night. They also note that they have heard the John Cena match rumors, but wouldn’t confirm them.

Triple H is reportedly handling the negotiations between the two sides. Previous talks between Mysterio and WWE did not work out because Mysterio is not looking to work a full-time schedule.

Sports Illustrated, who broke the Mysterio vs. Cena report last night, reports that the Cena vs. Mysterio match was brought to the table after it was ruled that The Undertaker will not be working this year’s WrestleMania event. Cena reportedly requested to work WrestleMania against either Samoa Joe (who is out injured) or Mysterio. The site also adds that Mysterio’s deal could be done as soon as the end of this week.