Details on Rusev’s WWE Deal, Lana’s Legends Deal Confirmed
April 21, 2025
Rusev made his return to WWE on Raw, and a new report has details on his deal while confirming Lana’s WWE Legends deal. As noted, Rusev appeared on Raw and assaulted Alpha Academy. Deadline reports that Rusev’s deal is for two years. It also confirmed the report from PWInsider over the weekend that Lana, aka CJ Perry, signed a Legends contract earlier this month.
Both deals were negotiated by Paradigm Talent Agency. Lana told the site, “Rusev is back to crush the WWE and become World Champion. We have been cooking this up from our Bulgarian kitchen since the day we left, and with the help of Paradigm, we were able to make this a reality! Machka Crush,” she added.
