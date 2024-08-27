Details On WWE’s Incentive & Site Fees Received For Royal Rumble 2023

A new report has details on the incentives & site fees that WWE received for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that San Antonio provided WWE with over $500,000 in value of incentives for the PPV according to government records. That includes a cash site fee of $250,000.

The total expenses for the event submitted to the Texas Governor’s Office for reimbursement equalled $575,415.98, which was on the same level as the $500,000 that the St. Pete-Clearwater tourism organization in Florida provided to WWE for the 2024 Royal Rumble. St. Pete-Clearwater told media in announcing it landed the bid for Royal Rumble that the 2023 event provided $69 million in local economic benefits to San Antonio. The 2024 iteration brought $47 million to the Tampa area.

TKO has spoken publicly during earnings calls and the like that site fees have been a big part of WWE’s growth. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is providing WWE a grant of $5 million in incentives for WrestleMania 41.