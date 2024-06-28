Details On WWE’s Original Plans For Caesar Sikoa Trademark

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE originally planned to use the name ‘Caesar Sikoa’, which they previously trademarked, for Jacob Fatu. Obviously, with Fatu’s debut last week, he showed up under his real name instead. Caesar Sikoa was the first idea, but they changed their mind and let him keep the one most are familiar with. They still have the name and could use it elsewhere in the future, but it was intended for Fatu.

The current regime in WWE isn’t as gung-ho about changing wrestler names as Vince McMahon was. McMahon wanted full ownership of the name and assurance that if the person left WWE, they couldn’t use their WWE name elsewhere. The current regime will give new stage names to those starting out but if you made your name elsewhere, they are unlikely to change it.