Dijak vs. TJP Announced for MLW Slaughterhouse

– Major League Wrestling announced that Dijak will face TJP at MLW Slaughterhouse. The event will be held at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida on Friday, October 4. Here’s the full announcement:

Dijak vs. TJP signed for Slaughterhouse in St Pete, FL Oct 4

Tickets Now Available at MLWTampa.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Donovan Dijak vs. TJP at MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite starting at $15. Fans worldwide can witness this match live and free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

TJP, the leader of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s United Empire, has signed the dotted line on one of Saint Laurent’s open contracts. Fresh off an impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2024 Opera Cup, TJP now shifts his focus to title contention. A victory over the 6’7″ super heavyweight Dijak could position him right where he wants to be in the MLW title picture.

Dijak, who has been dismantling MLW’s roster since his arrival at Summer of the Beasts, poses a colossal threat to TJP’s ambitions. Managed by the unscrupulous Saint Laurent, Dijak is a force unlike any other in MLW. As Saint Laurent puts it, “Dijak is not made for any system. Dijak is THE disruptor of systems. There’s no blueprint in the sport to decode this punisher.” This statement rings true as Dijak’s destructive path continues to leave a lasting impression on the MLW roster.

With TJP’s experience and leadership of the United Empire colliding with Dijak’s unstoppable momentum, fans at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg are in for an unforgettable confrontation. Both men have everything to gain, but only one will emerge victorious on this night of reckoning at MLW Slaughterhouse.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWTampa.com and see it go down Friday, October 4 in St. Petersburg, FL.