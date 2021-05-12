Dimitrious Papadon Reacts To Passing of Ed ‘Havok’ Toscano

As we reported yesterday, former JAPW and ICW wrestler Ed ‘Havok’ Toscano passed away suddenly, although the cause hasn’t been revealed yet. His long-time tag team partner, Dimitrious Papadon, issued a statement on the news to PWInsider.

I don’t know where to begin

I’m gutted

Heart broken

I just realized we spoke yesterday (Monday) morning and we were joking it up w one another.

Ed (Havok) having you in my life as a tag partner, a friend, but most importantly a brother was an honor and a privilege.

All the miles and good times we had with each other & w John K Shea, Michael Tobin, Stephen Carrasquillo, L Louie Ramos, Luciano Boogalou Ayala, Jorel Kony Arroyo, Dameon Slugga, Grim Reefer, Gus Matos, Matt Wallace, Danny Maff, Laython, Dee Erazo,& many others will forever live in my heart.

We were there for each other for our highs and lows outside the ring in our personal lives.

We butted heads at times but we ALWAYS had each other’s back.

Thank you to all that reached out with your kind words both on social media & reaching out to me personally, I appreciate it.

Shows how much he was loved for his great personality and kind heart.

To all the Doghouse family members Ed loved you all.

He was a great guy in and out the ring.

He was a son, brother, husband, but most importantly a great dad.

Until we meet again my brother

This huge cup of coffee is for you.

I LOVE YOU

Godspeed

My condolences to the Toscano family.