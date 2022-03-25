wrestling / News

Dirty Dango Says He Will Step Away From Wrestling Soon

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fandango WWE NXT Breezango Dirty Dango Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Dirty Dango said that he plans to step away from wrestling soon. He added ‘goodbye forever’, which seems to suggest he will be retiring.

He wrote: “I’ll be stepping away from the ring in couple months. Goodbye forever.

