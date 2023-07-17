Dirty Dango On Why His Planned Intercontinental Title Run Was Scrapped

Dirty Dango was Fandango in WWE, and he recently revealed why plans to give him a run with the Intercontinental Championship were nixed. The Impact star appeared on Keepin’ It 100 and noted that the plans were scuttled after he garnered heat with WWE officials for not informing them of a concussion. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On almost getting an IC Title run: “They were getting ready to put the [Intercontinental] title on me in a triple threat match at one of the pay-per-views post-WrestleMania. I got a concussion wrestling Great Khali. I didn’t tell the office about it, and I got a lot of heat for it.”

On the concussion: “Sometimes when you get knocked out, you go back to where you actually got knocked out. Your wires get all f***ed up. So, I stooged myself off and they’re like, ‘Oh, you worked Khali last [night] on the show.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s when I got knocked out.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, you didn’t tell us.’ This is when they started implementing the protocols for concussions, which makes sense.”