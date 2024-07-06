– We have new WWE Tag Team Champions. As noted, DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano), beat A-Town Down Under on last night’s WWE SmackDown to become the new tag team champions. After the match, they spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video on their title victory. Below are some highlights and a clip:

Gargano on being the lighting bolt that the tag team division needs: “Let’s talk about the important stuff.

We’re talking about the important stuff. Toronto, we did it. Lightning struck twice. And we are the lightning bolt that this tag team division needs. It’s actually true, finally. We are the lightning bolt this tag team division needs.”

Gargano on winning the NXT Tag Team Titles eight years ago: “Eight years, oh my God. You remember when we were in Orlando. I know we’re gonna go way back again, longer than eight years. When we talked about this, obviously, winning the NXT Tag Team titles was huge for us. It made our careers, but this was always the end game for us. Getting here, winning these titles. Two guys who are never even supposed to work for this company now hold WWE gold. And a lot of people out there believe in us. A lot of people out there know what we’re capable of. There are some doubters, some people who don’t know. Tonight, we proved you wrong. That’s what we do. We proved people wrong. We proved the people that doubt us wrong, the people that believe in us right. Cathy, you believe in us, we proved you right. There you go.”

Ciampa on their new titles: “This right here, these are the prettiest titles in all of the WWE. And she just told me that she can’t wait to get home and meet Willow, and Willow can’t wait to meet her. And I’m sure Quill can’t wait to meet her.”

Gargano on being dads now: “I know this is going very long, but we’re gonna keep it going. When we won the NXT Tag Team titles, we weren’t even dads yet. Now [LAUGH] we’re dads. We have kids to share this with. I’m gonna go home.

You’re gonna go home. I’m gonna open up my bag, show Quill this. He’s probably gonna say thank you and walk away with it, which is fine.It’s his, legally because he’s a child, yeah. Yeah, it’s just, life’s cool, Cathy. [LAUGH] Life is really freaking cool.”

Ciampa ended the interview, noting he’s going to find Randy Orton and give him the RKO “out of nowhere!”