DIY Capture WWE Tag Team Championships On Smackdown

DIY are the new WWE Tag Team Champions, winning the titles on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated A-Town Down Under on Friday’s show to capture the titles. Ciampa put Austin Theory in the Sicilian Stretch to get the win and the titles.

The win marks Ciampa and Gargano’s first run with the Tag Team Championships and ends A-Town Down Under’s reign at 91 days. The two won the titles on night one of WrestleMania 40 in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for both main roster tag team titles.