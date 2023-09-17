– Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm at WrestleBash 2, D’Lo Brown discussed how he would never wanting to be chopped by current reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther and having held the title in his WWE career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On never wanting a chop from Gunther: “I don’t ever want him to chop me. I don’t want none of that smoke.”

On having been an Intercontinental Champion in WWE: “I’m just happy to be in that same category. If you go down the list of great Intercontinental Champions from The Honky Tonk Man and Pat Patterson to The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold, Eddie Guerrero, I’m on that list. So, what more could you ask for?”