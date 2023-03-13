Dominic Garrini, Joshua Bishop & More Involved in Car Accident

Four independent stars including Dominic Garrini and Joshua Bishop were in a car accident on Sunday. Absolute Intense Wrestling posted to Twitter today to announce that Garrini, Bishop, Derek Dillinger, Marino Tenaglia were in an accident on their way to a show.

AIR wrote:

“A carload of the AIW talent was in really bad accident traveling to a booking this morning, thankfully it sounds like everyone is going to be ok. Please keep @JoshuaBishop_ @dErEk_DiLLiNGeR @MarinoTenaglia @dgarrinibc in your thoughts.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the four.