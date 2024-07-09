Dominik Mysterio Denies Sexual Relations With Liv Morgan In Instagram Post

Dominik Mysterio has denied cheating on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan on social media, though he perhaps didn’t choose the most convincing way to do so. As reported, Ripley came back to WWE TV at the end of last night’s Raw while Morgan had Mysterio in another compromising position in the ring. After running Morgan off, Ripley confronted Dom to close out the show and didn’t look pleased with him.

Dominik posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the famous clip of President Bill Clinton saying “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” meaning Monica Lewinsky in Clinton’s case. Of course, it eventually came out that Clinton did in fact have an affair with Lewinsky while the latter was an intern in the White House, so make of that what you will.