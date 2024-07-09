Rhea Ripley Returns On WWE Raw, Chases Off Liv Morgan & Confronts Dominik Mysterio

Mami is back, with Rhea Ripley making her return on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio team up to pick up a win over Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in the main event. After the match, Morgan pulled Dominik to the mat and went to kiss him when Ripley’s music hit. Morgan fled through the crowd as Ripley came down to the ring, then stepped into the ring to confront Dom as the show went off the air.

Ripley has been out of action since April due to a shoulder injury that occurred due to an attack by Morgan. Ripley had to vacate the WWE Women’s Championship, which Morgan now holds. Morgan has been amorously targeting Dominik as part of her revenge tour against Ripley.