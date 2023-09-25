Dominik Mysterio Says He’s The Only Mysterio That Matters, Takes Shot at Dragon Lee

In an interview with In the Kliq (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio said that he is the only Mysterio that matters and claimed Dragon Lee was trying to be like his father Rey.

He said: “Now, I wouldn’t say I’m intimidated by Dragon Lee. You know, I’ve dealt with guys like Dragon Lee my entire life growing up in this Lucha Libre style of wrestling, especially someone who’s trying to be like my dad. So, you can say I have some experience with it. So, I don’t think I’m intimidated by him at all. I’ve already beaten him. Unfortunately, he has also had a victory over me, but it was a fluke victory. I have a clean victory over him. So, I don’t think I’m really intimidated by it, and I see myself walking out still the NXT North American Champion. I don’t think there will ever be the next Rey Mysterio. Not because he’s my dad, but because the Mysterio that matters is me. I’m the one out here putting the Mysterio name on my back and taking the NXT North American Title to literally all of North America, which is Canada, Mexico, and the United States. No one’s ever done that. So the fact that I’m main eventing all three shows in one week, literally the main event of Raw every week. There is no ‘ next Rey Mysterio.’ I’m the Mysterio that matters, plain and simple.“