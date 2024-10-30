Dominik Mysterio Thinks Judgment Day Is The Best They’ve Ever Been

Dominik Mysterio says that in his opinion, The Judgment Day is at its peak right now. Dirty Dom recently spoke with Bootleg Kev and weighed in on the state of the stable, which lost Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at SummerSlam but has picked up Carlito and Raquel Rodriguez.

“Honestly, it’s been a hell of a ride,” Mysterio said of his tenure in the group (per Fightful). “Judgment Day was definitely life-changing for me, as far as what I learned with everyone and just hanging around everyone.”

He continued, “Yeah, we definitely had some dead weight that we had to get rid of, and now that that’s taken care of, I feel like we’re the best we’ve ever been. With the addition of Raquel [Rodriguez] and Carlito, honestly, I feel like we’re the best state of the Judgment Day we possibly can be.”

Mysterio was able to pick up a win over Priest on Raw with help from the group, while Morgan and Rodriguez put Ripley on the shelf on this week’s NXT.