Dominik Mysterio Says His Mustache Was an ‘Accident,’ Makes Him Into a Different Person

Dominik Mysterio revealed how his decision to wear a mustache came about, noting that it makes him a whole new person. Mysterio spoke about the facial hair on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On how he started growing it: “The mustache was an accident… I got lazy and like I didn’t shave at all and it was a healthy, thick, little mustache and someone saw me and they were like ‘Hey, don’t shave that mustache!'”

On the mustache opening up his persona: “I feel like it makes me into a whole different person, it’s kind of gnarly. And the mullet too, I feel like they both give me two kinds of different superpowers.”