Dominik Mysterio Recalls His Appearance During 2005 Rey Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Feud

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE on-screen debut at just eight years old during the Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero feud over him, and he recently looked back on that appearance. Dom was a guest on Cheap Heat and looked back at his appearance during the 2005 feud, which was over Eddie’s storyline claims that Dom was actually his biological son. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his appearance in the Eddie & Rey segment: “I don’t remember Eddie prepping me for how intense he was going to be, that kind of just came in organically. As a kid, I thought that he was genuinely going to hit me and like, something was going to happen … These were all genuine reactions.”

On Eddie’s reaction to Vickie Guerrero missing her cue: “We go to the back and I see, I see Eddie just losing it. Flipping [crates] and just like, slamming them. I remember my mom and dad were, it was like a group hug, almost, to where they were kind of, like, didn’t want me to see that side of him … I just remember him coming over, still sweaty and just liked cool down and said just like, ‘I’m sorry.'”

On having bright blonde hair at that point: “It was [Rey’s] idea. It was probably one of the worst things that I’ve done.”