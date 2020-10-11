In a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Dominik Mysterio discussed the best advice he’s received from Rey Mysterio, his favorite Rey matches, potential dream matches in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Dominik Mysterio on the best advice he’s received from Rey Mysterio: “In-ring, slow down. Always. That’s the best advice – from everyone I’ve talked to, everyone always tells me to slow down. That’s the best. My dad has given me so much advice outside the ring, and I think one of the more important things he said to me is to worry about the people that care about you because there are opinions are what matters most. He says because everyone has their opinion and they can think what they want, but the people that care for you and love you are gonna tell you exactly how it really is.”

On his favorite Rey matches: “I was a big fan of the Cyber Sunday match he did with Fit Finlay – I thought that was a great match. I think they did a Stretcher Match. I loved those Cyber Sundays, I thought they were so unique and cool. That match stands out to me – I love that match. His first Super J Cup in Japan with Psicosis – they tore the house down, they did every lucha move in the book and absolutely killed it. I loved his match with Sabu at One Night Stand – if they were able to finish that through, it would’ve been one for the books. Also, his WrestleMania 22 moment against Kurt [Angle] and Randy [Orton] – that’s such a great match with storytelling and physicality and everything. It’s just so good. Of course, I can’t forget his 1997 Halloween Havoc match.”

On his dream matches in WWE: “I’ve always said Randy Orton just because I’ve always been a big fan and I love his style of work. Dream matches besides Randy – someone like Andrade, I just wrestled him very briefly on Monday but I’d love to get in there a little bit longer with Andrade and Garza. I’d love to go one-on-one with Humberto – I think that would be absolutely phenomenal. If I could, someone like Edge – some of the big names. I worked Seth, and I’d love to wrestle Roman – that would be fun as well. Guys in NXT like Adam Cole, Austin Theory. There are so many people I’d love to work with.”

On a potential match with Rey: “Yes, most definitely. That’s still a long time from now, but I remember all the spankings he gave me as a kid. So, I’m sure our match will come.”

