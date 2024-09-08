Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee Set for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– WWE confirmed a huge matchup for tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio will face Dragon Lee in a singles matchup.

WWE Monday Night Raw will be held tomorrow, September 9 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Bret Hart to appear