wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee Set for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
– WWE confirmed a huge matchup for tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio will face Dragon Lee in a singles matchup.
WWE Monday Night Raw will be held tomorrow, September 9 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union
* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Bret Hart to appear
Will @dragonlee95 shut @DomMysterio35 up tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/EeieqXM8Sr
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- New Rumor on Bret Hart’s Possible Role on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
- Tony Khan Says He’s ‘Shocked & Appalled’ by Stephen P. New’s Comments Regarding Jim Ross
- Rob Van Dam Recalls the ECW Locker Room Reaction to Sid Vicious Coming In
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks