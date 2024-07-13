Dory Funk Jr, 83, Set To Wrestle In Japan Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dory Funk Jr., who is currently 83, is set to wrestle a match in Japan next month for Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling. The show is set to pay tribute to Terry Funk, Dory’s brother. Dory will team with Osamu Nishimura against Atsushi Onita and a mystery partner.

Onita has said he wants it to be an “explosive death match” but a stipulation has not been named.

The match was originally meant to be a six-person tag, with Onita and two partners vs. Funk, Nishimura and a partner. However, the promotion announced a tag match only. The event will be sponsored by the city of Kawasaki as part of their 100-year celebration.