Doudrop Got Married This Weekend (Pics)
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
Doudrop went on Twitter to announce that she got married to her fiancée of two years, as the two were engaged in November 2019. You can see photos from the ceremony below, including Doudrop being walked down the aisle, the maid of honor and her dog.
🤵🏻♂️👰🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/sYjM7JuOD4
— Double D💧 (@DoudropWWE) September 11, 2021
— Double D💧 (@DoudropWWE) September 11, 2021
