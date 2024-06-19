Downstait Are Working On A New Wrestler Theme Song

Downstait are known for Cody Rhodes’ theme song, and they say they’re working on a new theme song for another talent. The band has worked with WWE on a few occasions, and in an new interview with Reffin It Up they said that they have another one in the works. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Guitarist Justin Call on being at work on a new theme: “We’re always working on somebody else… It’s not our song to spoil. What comes down to it, when we give them the music, it’s for them to do something with it. They run with it.”

Vocalist Zack Call on their approach to revealing new themes: “We like to keep it under wraps until the performer comes out and they start doing some of the promotion on their end. Most of the people we’re doing right now is a re-brand. Not to toot our own horn, but most of the time, when we get a wrestler, him or her, they go somewhere with it. We have this weird good luck charm on all these performers. It seems like they’re going somewhere when they get us. Since this year started, we’ve been non-stop working with wrestlers.”