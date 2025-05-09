wrestling / News

Sting Announced as First Guest for Destination WrestleCon During SummerSlam Weekend

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sting AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– WrestleCon announced today that Destination WrestleCon will be held during SummerSlam Weekend at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2. WWE Hall of Famer Sting has been announced as the first guest (see below).

This will be the last time Sting appears in-person wearing his trademark face paint. He’ll be appearing at WrestleCon on August 2 for photos, including duals and singles. He’ll also be signing autographs.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sting, WrestleCon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading