– PWInsider reports that WWE is planning for tryouts during SummerSlam Week later this year. The tryouts will reportedly be held for prospective talents from Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, August 1.

The report notes that there’s been talk of inviting independent wrestling talents for the tryouts, along with potential WWE recruits from other sports and athletics. Additionally, PWInsider notes that there will be a ticketed aspect of the tryouts for fans in East Rutherford, New Jersey that week.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will then be held at MetLife Stadium on August 2-3.