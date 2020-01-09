Dr. Luther Debuts on AEW Dynamite As Part of Nightmare Collective (Video)

– The Nightmare Collective has added an official member in Dr. Luther, who debuted on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see pics and video below of the group appearing during the Riho vs. Kris Statlander match for the AEW Women’s Championship, with Luther coming out of the ring when the group interfered with Statlander’s attempts to win. Riho won after Awesome Kong tripped Statlander, leading to a pinfall, and after the match Kong and Mel attacked both competitors until Hikaru Shida came down to make the save, with Sonny Kiss and Big Swole following close behind.

Dr. Luther is best known for his appearances in extreme wrestling promotions FMW, WAR, and IWA Japan in the 1990s. He retired in 2006 but retired to a semi-active state a few years later.