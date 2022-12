Dradition Tatsumi Fujinami 50th Anniversary Full Results 12.01.2022

The Tatsumi Fujinami 50th Anniversary The Never Give Up Tour Final was hosted by Dradition Pro-Wrestling on December 1 in Tokyo, Japan. You can see the full results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*Alexander Otsuka, Katsushi Takemura, MAZADA & Nobuyuki Kurashima defeated Hisamaru Tajima, Sanshu Tsubakichi, TAMURA & Yutaka Yoshie

*AKIRA, Jinsei Shinzaki & Shiro Koshinaka defeated Masaaki Mochizuki, Masato Tanaka & Tatsuhito Takaiwa

*Hiromu Takahashi defeated LEONA

*Daisuke Sekimoto, Kengo Mashimo & Naomichi Marufuji defeated Kazusada Higuchi, KENSO & Yoshiki Inamura

*Jake Lee, Masakatsu Funaki & Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) & Mitsuya Nagai

*Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tatsumi Fujinami