Dragon Gate Talent Joining the MLW Super Series ’22, Shun Skywalker to Make MLW Debut

Per an announcement made by the promotion on August 15, Major League Wrestling is set to bring a influx of Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling talent to their upcoming SuperSeries event that takes place in Atlanta, Georgia on September 18, 2022. The first talent announced was the former Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker.