Dragon Gate Talent Joining the MLW Super Series ’22, Shun Skywalker to Make MLW Debut
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced has announced that Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling talent will be joining the Super Series taking place in Atlanta, Georgia later next month. The event is scheduled for Sept. 18.
MLW has also announced Shun Skywalker as the first Dragon Gate wrestler for the Super Series
Major League Wrestling is opening the Dragon Gate once again.
Per an announcement made by the promotion on August 15, Major League Wrestling is set to bring a influx of Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling talent to their upcoming SuperSeries event that takes place in Atlanta, Georgia on September 18, 2022. The first talent announced was the former Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker.
Shun Skywalker of DRAGONGATE to make debut Sept 18
Major League Wrestling today announced DRAGONGATE will send an envoy of fighters, including Shun Skywalker to MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.
The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.
The cross-promotional summit will feature the participation of Major League Wrestling, the cutting-edge Kobe, Japan promotion DRAGONGATE and the grandest Mexican lucha libre promotion in the world: Lucha Libre AAA.
Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, Shun Skywalker is a former Open The Dream Gate Champion. Heralded as arguably the best wrestler in Japan, if not in the entire sport itself, Skywalker is perhaps in a league of his own.
“Skywalker has been the most requested wrestler MLW fans have hoped to see in an MLW ring since we began a strategic alliance with DRAGONGATE,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Now the day has arrived when Skywalker will walk down that aisle and fight in Major League Wrestling. I want to thank the entire DRAGONGATE organization, as well as Mr. Kido being a part of this historic card in Atlanta.”
A cunning fighter, Skywalker was once a popular wrestler in DR only to crave more and perhaps in the process embrace his inner dark heart. Since then, the delusional fighter has caused havoc for his former teammates in the Masquerade faction… but what will he do in MLW?
League officials are feverishly setting a “big match” for Skywalker’s MLW debut. What will it be? Fight fans will find out soon.
DRAGONGATE enters #SuperSeries22
SHUN SKYWALKER (@ssw_skywalk) debuts in MLW
