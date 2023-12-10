wrestling / News
Dragon Lee Wins NXT North American Title at Deadline
Dragon Lee was a last-minute opponent for Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline and he took advantage to win the North American title. Lee replaces Wes Lee, who was forced out of the match due to a back injury that requires surgery. Rey Mysterio was on commentary for the match and celebrated with Lee after his win.
This is Lee’s first reign as NXT champion. He ends the second reign of Mysterio, who held the belt for 67 days.
The champ is here!
But it looks like @DomMysterio35 is doing things solo tonight… 👀#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/2EWFOYVsdf
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
😳😳😳@Dragonlee95 just stomped a hole a through @DomMysterio35's chest! #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/OC040XAgNA
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
WE GOT A NEW CHAMPION!@dragonlee95 takes down @DomMysterio35 to become the new #WWENXT North American Champion at #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/MEPHPlebZy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2023
What a moment for @dragonlee95 👏👏👏#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/noabRZYHex
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
