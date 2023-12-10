Dragon Lee Wins NXT North American Title at Deadline

Dragon Lee was a last-minute opponent for Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline and he took advantage to win the North American title. Lee replaces Wes Lee, who was forced out of the match due to a back injury that requires surgery. Rey Mysterio was on commentary for the match and celebrated with Lee after his win.

This is Lee’s first reign as NXT champion. He ends the second reign of Mysterio, who held the belt for 67 days.