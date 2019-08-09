wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Is Hunting The 24/7 Title In Canada, Extra Hidden Gem Added to WWE Network, Tegan Nox Comments On First Tour After Surgery

August 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drake Maverick

– Drake Maverick noted on Twitter that he’s in Toronto hunting down R-Truth and the 24/7 title. He wrote:

– Tegan Nox started her first tour back in NXT since her ACL surgery last year. She had a match in Albany, New York, teaming with Candice LeRae against Bianca Belair & Io Shirai.

– WWE has added a new “Hidden Gem” to the WWE Network in addition to the Harley Race additions yesterday. It is the 1994 “Sunday Night Slam” special that aired eight days before Summerslam, which was taped in Youngstown, Ohio, and runs for 90 minutes. It features:

Crush vs. Lex Luger.
Sparky Plugg and 1-2-3 Kid vs. Bam Bam Bigelow and IRS.
Razor Ramon vs. Todd Becker.
Bull Nakano vs. Heidi Lee Morgan.
Diesel vs. Typhoon.
The Undertaker vs. Sonny Rogers.

