WWE News: Drake Maverick Is Hunting The 24/7 Title In Canada, Extra Hidden Gem Added to WWE Network, Tegan Nox Comments On First Tour After Surgery

– Drake Maverick noted on Twitter that he’s in Toronto hunting down R-Truth and the 24/7 title. He wrote:

– Tegan Nox started her first tour back in NXT since her ACL surgery last year. She had a match in Albany, New York, teaming with Candice LeRae against Bianca Belair & Io Shirai.

It was a big night for @TeganNoxWWE_ in her first night back on the road, as she and @CandiceLeRae were victorious in tag team action! #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/9F9VlxJFXR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 9, 2019

What a difference a year makes, huh?! It’s exactly 365 days since my world….and knee exploded but the hard work has paid off and now I’m on my first @WWENXT road loop with some of the best friends a girl could ask for! 💙 pic.twitter.com/0dQw2lhFx9 — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 9, 2019

– WWE has added a new “Hidden Gem” to the WWE Network in addition to the Harley Race additions yesterday. It is the 1994 “Sunday Night Slam” special that aired eight days before Summerslam, which was taped in Youngstown, Ohio, and runs for 90 minutes. It features:

Crush vs. Lex Luger.

Sparky Plugg and 1-2-3 Kid vs. Bam Bam Bigelow and IRS.

Razor Ramon vs. Todd Becker.

Bull Nakano vs. Heidi Lee Morgan.

Diesel vs. Typhoon.

The Undertaker vs. Sonny Rogers.