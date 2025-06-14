wrestling / News
Dralistico Apologizes To LFI Fans For The Group Not Appearing at AEW Grand Slam Mexico
June 14, 2025 | Posted by
At this time, LFI (Dralistico, Rush & The Beast Mortos) are not booked to appear on AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Dralistico has been responding to fans, apologizing for the group’s lack of inclusion.
He wrote on Twitter: “These are CMLL policies and rules that must be respected. We are comfortable where we are. If tomorrow Aew sends us to defend the flag, we will gladly do so. In the meantime, we apologize to all the fans who thought the L.F.I. would be at that event.”
Eso no tiene nada q ver hay libertad de expresión Pero hagan lo q hagan nosotros seguiremos firmes en la lucha libre cumpliendo metas y sueños Gracias por su apoyo y a los que no ! También gracias son los que nos inspiran a ser mejores
— DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) June 13, 2025
