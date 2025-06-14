Dralistico Apologizes To LFI Fans For The Group Not Appearing at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

At this time, LFI (Dralistico, Rush & The Beast Mortos) are not booked to appear on AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Dralistico has been responding to fans, apologizing for the group’s lack of inclusion.

He wrote on Twitter: “These are CMLL policies and rules that must be respected. We are comfortable where we are. If tomorrow Aew sends us to defend the flag, we will gladly do so. In the meantime, we apologize to all the fans who thought the L.F.I. would be at that event.”